India

IMD issues yellow alert in 5 northern states: Check details

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 03, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) across five north Indian states, predicting fresh rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. As a result of the strong western disturbances over north India, it has resulted in hail storms and downpours in the plains and the hill state of Himachal, reported India Today.

Why does this story matter?

The maximum temperatures in numerous parts of India have remained below average throughout April due to rain and hailstorms in some areas.

The downpours were triggered by numerous western disturbances in northwestern India and cyclonic circulations over central, northwestern, and eastern India.

On Monday, Delhi recorded the second coolest day of May since 2011.

Rainfall alert in 4 Kerala districts by IMD

According to the IMD, two western disturbances—a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and its neighborhood, south Pakistan, and an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan's northwest—have caused a significant drop in temperatures. Furthermore, the weather office has issued a rainfall warning for four Kerala districts: Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Idukki.

Rainfall in Delhi to continue: IMD senior scientist

"We have issued a heavy alert for Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region. Similarly, on the eastern side too, heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand to the south Karnataka interior region," IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar also told news agency ANI. "Rainfall in Delhi too will continue for the next three days," Kumar added.

Delhi-NCR, other neighboring parts to experience cool weather

The IMD further stated that the temperature in India will stay below normal due to thunderstorms. In Haryana, Punjab, and the Delhi-NCR region, the temperature is set to remain 9-10 degrees below. However, it may rise by three-five degrees once clouds appear in the next few days. IMD also warned of light to moderate downpours and thunderstorms for several Maharashtra districts.

Know how western disturbances affect weather

Western disturbances can be defined as weather systems that form over the Mediterranean and move toward the Indian subcontinent. These are typically caused by the exchange of warm air over the Mediterranean and cold polar air, causing a low-pressure system. These disturbances are a common meteorological phenomenon that affects the weather of northern India, including the national capital, primarily during the winter season.