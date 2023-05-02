India

Delhi records 2nd coolest day of May since 2011

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 02, 2023, 11:39 am 1 min read

Delhi would witness rainfall for the next 2-3 days, said IMD

Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1°C, a massive drop of 13°C below normal (39.3°C), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With heavy rains, Monday was the national capital's second coolest day of May since 2011. Before this, Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 23.8°C on May 19, 2021 due to the impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

Yellow alert in Delhi for Tuesday: IMD

Moreover, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.6°C, 5°C below normal on Monday. Gurugram and Noida also reported cool Monday, with maximum temperatures of 25.6°C and 25.4°C, respectively. Meanwhile, the weather department issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Tuesday and predicted that rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, would continue to lash the city for the next two to three days.