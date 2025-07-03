Sabu Dastagir: First Indian-origin actor on Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Wednesday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's selection panel revealed the 2025 inductees to the illustrious Walk of Fame. Among them was Indian actor Deepika Padukone , who is known in America for her role in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage . Her induction into this prestigious list is being widely celebrated. However, it should be noted that she is not the first person of Indian ethnicity to receive this honor, an achievement that happened over six decades ago!

Who is he? What was Sabu Dastagir's breakout role in Hollywood? The first Indian to be inducted into the much-celebrated Hollywood Walk of Fame was Sabu Dastagir in 1960. Originally born in Mysore in 1924, Dastagir was first discovered by American filmmaker Robert Flaherty for his 1937 film Elephant Boy. He later moved to Hollywood and became a sensation with films like Mowgli, The Thief of Bagdad, Arabian Nights, White Savage, and Cobra Woman.

Career path Dastagir's rise to fame and fall from grace Dastagir became a Hollywood star as a teenager, starring in several fantasy and action films. He became an American citizen in 1944 and ended up joining the US Army, fighting for his adopted country in World War II. However, this career shift soon led to a decline in acting opportunities for him. During the 1950s, he mostly appeared in unsuccessful European films, far away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood.