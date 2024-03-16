Next Article

Actor Rajpal Yadav celebrates his 53rd birthday on Saturday

Rajpal Yadav's birthday: Bandya's best one-liners from 'Chup Chup Ke'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Mar 16, 202404:10 am

What's the story With a flair for comedic timing that could steal the show in the blink of an eye, Rajpal Yadav has etched his name in the annals of Bollywood. From the endearing Chhote Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa to the unforgettable Chota Don in Partner, Yadav's presence guarantees laughter galore. We celebrate Yadav's 53rd birthday with a rewind to his comedic genius in Chup Chup Ke.

About his role

But first, here's a recap of 'Chup Chup Ke'

In the 2006 comedy-drama, Yadav played Bandya—a lovable but hapless fisherman with a heart of gold. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie follows the story of Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor)—a young man drowning in debt who fakes suicide to escape his creditors. However, he ends up being rescued by a boat owned by Paresh Rawal's character and steered by Bandya, which leads to comedic misunderstandings.

#1

'Main koi bottle se nikla hua bhoot hu?'

One of the most famous dialogues—often used as a meme—is "Main koi bottle se nikla hua bhoot hu?" (Am I a genie from a bottle?). This dialogue occurs when Bandya and Jeetu end up at the wealthy Prabhat Singh Chauhan's (Om Puri) haveli after Rawal's character promises to return the money he had borrowed. In exchange, Prabhat makes Bandya work endlessly for him.

#2

'Isse ghar kyu bolte ho? Zila kyu ni ghoshit krdete...'

In another scene, Bandya is tasked with washing clothes for the entire household, which, to his surprise, caters to more than 15 families. As he struggles with the never-ending laundry, he becomes increasingly frustrated. Upon learning the staggering number of inhabitants, he sarcastically remarks, "Isse ghar kyu bolte ho...Zila kyu ni ghoshit krdete" (Why do you call it home...Why not declare it a district?).

#3

'Khaana Khaana Khaana...'

After all the hard work, it's time for Bandya to eat. However, being unfamiliar with the Gujarati language, he misunderstands their offer for food and declines. Upon realizing his mistake, he tries to rectify it by speaking Gujarati (very wrongly). Unfortunately, his efforts result in a series of unintentionally offensive remarks toward a woman, who calls the entire household, and they beat Bandya.