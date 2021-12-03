Entertainment Release of Ram Gopal Varma's martial arts film, 'Ladki,' deferred

Release of Ram Gopal Varma's martial arts film, 'Ladki,' deferred

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 03, 2021, 12:23 pm

'Ladki' is touted as India's first realistic martial arts film

It was early last month, we got the trailer of "India's 1st realistic martial arts film," Ladki, which has been helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film was to have a "grand release" on December 10, but looks like makers have planned to defer that. The director said, "Due to sudden postponement of release date in China," this decision had to be taken.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Touted as India's first joint production with China, Ladki is Varma's tribute to the boxing legend Bruce Lee. The movie will reportedly be India's first release in China after the Galwan valley conflict between the two. The Chinese version of the film has been titled Dragon Girl and it stars Pooja Bhalekar. Given the lead is a martial artist, we expect some authentic representation.

Information Varma details why the release of 'Ladki' got postponed

While informing about the release delay, the Company creator said, "COMING 10 th to COMING SOON..Due to sudden postponement of release date in China of DRAGON GIRL, the Chinese version of LADKI we too are doing same as we want to release simultaneously WORLDWIDE." He said a new date will be shared after a talk with the stakeholders and "other overseas partners."

Twitter Post Read the development here

COMING 10 th to COMING SOON..Due to sudden postponement of release date in China of DRAGON GIRL, the Chinese version of LADKI we too are doing same as we want to release simultaneously WORLDWIDE .New date after consulting @UFOmoviez China Film Group and other overseas partners pic.twitter.com/H9PPcyKUQz — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 2, 2021

Details Amitabh Bachchan had shared 'Ladki' trailer on Twitter

Bhalekar, on her part, said, "But this will be worth the wait." The trailer, which was 3:15-minute-long, received much love from viewers and celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan, a frequent collaborator of Varma, had also shared the promo clip on Twitter. It established Bhalekar's character as a strong-willed no-nonsense girl, who thinks being a woman is her strongest point. Her sleek action moves were appreciated.

List For now, Varma is awaiting the release of 'Dangerous'

Rajpal Yadav also had appeared in the middle of the trailer and we understand he would portray someone with grey shades. Apart from this, Varma is awaiting the release of Dangerous, a lesbian criminal action film. It became India's first movie to be sold as an NFT on the blockchain. Varma also launched his own OTT platform, Spark OTT, in May this year.