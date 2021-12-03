Entertainment 'Poonja Kannazhagi' review: The romantic lyrical video oozes love

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 11:30 am

Composed by Biju Sam, 'Poonja Kannazhagi' has been penned by Dhamayanthi

Kollywood's sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander recently launched the Tamil romantic number, Poonja Kannazhagi. Produced by Noise and Grains that has made popular numbers like Kannamma Eannamma, Thappu Panniten, and Enna Vazhka Da, this time, the makers have gone international for the beautiful track by including the Macedonian Symphonic orchestra. Composed by Biju Sam, Poonja Kannazhagi has been penned by Dhamayanthi. Here's our review.

Music A recharge to those butterflies in your stomach

Poonja Kannazhagi is a song made for the hopeless romantics. Its lyrics, music and the manner in which the product is presented...everything about it is pure romance and love. The combination of Adithya RK's buttery voice along with a brilliant Reshma Shyam makes this song a winner all the way. Sam's breezy music made me feel like I was on a boat ride.

Lyrics Dhamayanthi's neat descriptions in the lyrics made us sentimental

Dhamayanthi's lyrics uncorks those emotions you didn't know you had! She gets us with those neat descriptions. For example, Kaadhala Thalakoodhura, which roughly translates to "You are caressing my love." There are several such points in this song that will make you pause and smile. But we don't quite understand the choice of the song's first word. (If you didn't know, Poonja means mold!)

Orchestra Watching Macedonian orchestra performing was an absolute delight

The Macedonian symphonic orchestra is at its vibrant best in here. With soulful moments, the musicians actually make a statement through their tunes. There is especially a solo violin moment that took me out of the world. It worked out extremely well with the video clip showing the artists performing. Looking at their bows slithering up and down the violin made me feel ecstatic.

Verdict This soulful song makes us feel the superpower of music

Overall, if you are someone who is truly in love, this song should be added to your playlist in no time. But if you are on the opposite side of the spectrum (read nursing a broken heart), you can give it a hear too. Verdict: The pleasing number bags 4 stars (If not for the confusing word Poonja, it would have gotten a 5).