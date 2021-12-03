Entertainment Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' not shelved, team resumes shooting

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 03, 2021, 10:38 am

Touted to be a quirky comedy 'Janhit Mein Jaari' also stars Annu Kapoor

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is winning accolades for her splendid performance in horror movie Chhorii, has hopped onto her next. She has resumed shooting Janhit Mein Jaari, which was announced in September. The team is right now stationed in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, for the same. Touted to be a quirky comedy, the movie, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will be helmed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Shaandilyaa's debut directorial Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Bharuccha was a blockbuster success. And this film is his debut as a producer. So, the stakes are high for him. In fact, not only for Shaandilyaa, but also for the actress, who has slowly established herself as a bankable performer. Many of her films, including the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, have struck gold.

Information Did the film run into financial troubles? Shaandilyaa clarifies

Taking to Instagram Story, Bharuccha informed her followers that the team has again started filming Janhit Mein Jaari. To recall, their schedule had come to a screeching halt after some crew members had tested positive for COVID-19 early last month. And then there were reports of the venture running into financial troubles. But Shaandilyaa rubbished those, and said, "No, nothing like that at all."

Details 'There were so many financers we could pick to fund'

"Our second schedule of the film started on 28, we had paused for a bit since some of our crew members wanted to celebrate Diwali. We're still doing the film. In fact, there were so many financers we could pick to fund the venture," the Comedy Circus alum added. That aside, he informed that the team is planning to finish shoot this month itself.

Observation Makers might want to rethink about March 2022 release plan

"We are looking to finish the shoot schedule by December 15, 16. Then next year in January we're planning some promotional song and other things with a final release being scheduled for March 2022," Shaandilyaa shared. If Janhit Mein Jaari does release next March, it might not click since that month is choked with many high-profile films, like Shamshera, and Bachchan Pandey, among others.