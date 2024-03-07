Next Article

Have you watched any of these yet?

Want to enjoy long weekend at home? Watch these titles

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:52 pm Mar 07, 202407:52 pm

What's the story If you are one of the lucky ones who are looking at a three-day weekend, then a short and sweet trip might be on your mind. But if you want to solely rest in the comfort of your home and save on travel costs, then an exciting lineup of new releases can keep you entertained to the brim. So take your pick!

#1

'Laapataa Ladies'

Laapataa Ladies is a must-watch comedy drama directed by Kiran Rao, featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The story revolves around the hilarious mix-up of two brides during a train journey, leading to chaos and confusion. Under this layer of comedic treatment though lies the timeless struggle against patriarchy. It is running in theaters near you.

#2

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'

The captivating courtroom drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani on SonyLIV is one of the hottest ongoing shows on OTT. Featuring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, the series follows lawyers Anushka and Virat navigating professional challenges, while intern Ankita's (Reem Shaikh) hidden agenda adds twists to their lives. Beyond typical legal shows, this series delves into the complex ideologies and personal dilemmas of its characters.

#3

'Kutch Express'

Don't miss the heartwarming Gujarati film Kutch Express on ShemarooMe this week. The film, available in both Hindi and Gujarati, follows Monghi, a homemaker from Kutch, whose perfect life is shattered by her husband's affair. Monghi, along with her strong mother-in-law, sets out on an emotional journey to protect their family's happiness. It stars a stellar cast including Manasi Parekh and Ratna Pathak Shah.

#4

'Luck Shots'

Explore the intriguing world of Luck Shots on Watcho Exclusives. This original comedy anthology series offers six captivating episodes that dive into the mysteries of human existence and the balance between good luck and bad luck. Featuring Brijendra Kala, Kavvin Dave, Ajitesh, Priyanka Kaul, Deep Raj Rana, and Krishna Bisht, it's a must-watch for anyone intrigued by life's twists and turns.

#5

'Maamla Legal Hai'

Maamla Legal Hai is an uproarious courtroom comedy set in the quirky Patparganj District Court. Inspired by weird real-life incidents, the Hindi series binds humor, heart, and legal shenanigans. Follow a group of eccentric lawyers as they navigate through bizarre cases and even more bizarre clients. Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, and Anant V Joshi lead the cast. It is streaming on Netflix.