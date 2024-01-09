'Pride and Prejudice' to 'Normal People': Best IMDb-rated romantic shows

'Pride and Prejudice' to 'Normal People': Best IMDb-rated romantic shows

Best IMDb-rated romantic shows to binge-watch

From heartwarming tales of passion to emotionally charged narratives that tug at the heartstrings, we have carefully curated a list of television shows that have earned acclaim for their storytelling prowess, compelling characters, and the ability to evoke a spectrum of emotions. Let's explore the highest-rated romantic dramas rated by IMDb that have left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)- 8.8/10

Pride and Prejudice is a timeless adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. Starring Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet, it brings the beloved characters to life with wit and charm. The miniseries captivates with its faithful portrayal of Regency-era England, impeccable casting, and the enduring love story that unfolds against a backdrop of societal expectations and personal growth.

'This Is Us' (2016-2022)- 8.7/10

The heartfelt and emotionally charged drama series This Is Us delves into the lives of the Pearson family across different timelines. Exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, the show skillfully weaves together poignant narratives that resonate with viewers. Created by Dan Fogelman, the series has become a beloved and critically acclaimed series known for its genuine portrayal of human connections and vulnerabilities.

'Queer as Folk' (2000-2005)- 8.5/10

Queer as Folk is a groundbreaking drama that follows the lives of a diverse group of gay men and women in Pittsburgh. Developed by Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, it fearlessly explores themes of love, identity, and societal acceptance. Through its candid portrayal of relationships and challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, it became a landmark show, praised for its honesty and trailblazing representation.

'Outlander' (2014- )- 8.4/10

Outlander is a captivating blend of romance, historical drama, and time travel. Based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, the series follows Claire Randall, a nurse mysteriously transported from 1945 to 1743 Scotland. Amid political turmoil and compelling characters, Claire navigates love and survival. With its lush cinematography and strong character development, it has earned acclaim for its genre-defying storytelling and passionate fanbase.

'Normal People' (2020)- 8.4/10

Based on Sally Rooney's novel, Normal People is an intimate drama that explores the complex relationship between Connell and Marianne as they navigate love, friendship, and personal growth. Set in Ireland, the series delves into the emotional intricacies of young adulthood. With stellar performances and a nuanced narrative, it captures the vulnerability and authenticity of human connections, earning widespread acclaim for its poignant storytelling.