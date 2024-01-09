Ahead of 'Furiosa,' watch 'Mad Max' films in chronological order

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Ahead of 'Furiosa,' watch 'Mad Max' films in chronological order

By Namrata Ganguly 07:06 pm Jan 09, 202407:06 pm

'Mad Max' movies in chronological order

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the upcoming post-apocalyptic action-adventure film, is one of the most-anticipated films in 2024, set to premiere on May 24. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, among others. Before it arrives, check out where Furiosa stands in the Mad Max timeline and the correct chronological order to watch all the films in the series.

2/6

'Mad Max' (1979)

In the dystopian wastelands of a post-apocalyptic world, Mad Max follows former lawman turned lone warrior Max Rockatansky's relentless pursuit of justice. To avenge the loss of his family to a ruthless gang, Max engages in high-octane vehicular warfare across the barren landscape. George Miller helms an adrenaline-fueled masterpiece that explores the thin line between survival and madness in a lawless world.

3/6

'The Road Warrior' (1981)

The Road Warrior transports audiences into a desolate future where the lone wanderer, Max, battles marauding gangs for precious fuel in a merciless wasteland. Miller's high-octane sequel to Mad Max showcases relentless vehicular mayhem, intense survival instincts, and the evolution of Max into a mythical figure. With adrenaline-pumping action, it solidifies its status as a genre-defining post-apocalyptic classic.

4/6

'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' (1985)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome thrusts viewers into a surreal desert world ruled by the ruthless Aunty Entity, where Max encounters a lost tribe of children seeking a promised land. Directed by Miller and George Ogilvie, this installment combines high-stakes vehicular battles with a quest for hope, challenging Max's survival instincts in a society grappling with chaos and redemption.

5/6

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is touted to be a spin-off and a prequel to the series' most popular Mad Max: Fury Road. Young Furiosa is kidnapped from Green Place and given up to a Biker Horde as the world collapses. Furiosa designs a route back home via the wasteland amid numerous difficulties while two tyrants struggle for control of the Citadel.

6/6

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

In Mad Max: Fury Road, the world is dominated by tyrant Immortan Joe, and Max (Tom Hardy taking over the role from Mel Gibson), teams with the fierce Furiosa, embarking on a high-speed chase across the desert, sparking an epic battle for freedom and redemption. It redefines the action genre with its groundbreaking practical effects. A sequel, Mad Max: The Wasteland is being made.