'The Queen's Gambit' to 'Emma': Anya Taylor-Joy's best performances

Entertainment

By Namrata Ganguly 02:15 am Jan 01, 202402:15 am

Anya Taylor-Joy best movies and shows

Best known for her performance in the Emmy-winning Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy's career is still blossoming in Hollywood. However, she has already made her mark and earned the opportunity to work with directors like Edgar Wright, M Night Shyamalan, and Robert Eggers, among others. Let's take a look at some of the best performances of one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors.

'Peaky Blinders' (2019-22)

Taylor-Joy's performance as Gina Gray—Michael's wife—in the iconic period crime drama series Peaky Blinders is simply brilliant. Introduced in the fifth season, she portrays a complex character as Gina uses her beauty infused with intelligence as she navigates the treacherous world of the Shelby family. It follows the crime gang Peaky Blinders in the World War I aftermath led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Taylor-Joy delivers a tour de force performance in the critically acclaimed series The Queen's Gambit. As the chess prodigy Beth Harmon, the actor captures the complexity of her character's journey through triumphs, struggles, and self-discovery. Her nuanced portrayal, coupled with the series's compelling narrative, earned her accolades for her ability to bring depth and authenticity to Beth's captivating story.

'Emma' (2020)

In Autumn de Wilde's period rom-com film Emma, Taylor-Joy assumes the titular role with a delightful blend of wit and charm. Her portrayal of Jane Austen's iconic eponymous character brings a modern energy to the classic tale of matchmaking and self-discovery. Taylor-Joy navigates the complexities of Emma's journey with grace, and her nuanced performance showcases her ability to lead a film.

'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

In Last Night in Soho, Taylor-Joy mesmerizes audiences once again with a spellbinding performance. As Sandie, she effortlessly navigates the film's dual timelines, embodying the spirit of 1960s London. Taylor-Joy brings depth and complexity to her character, contributing to the film's suspenseful atmosphere. Her portrayal is a standout in this psychological thriller directed by Wright, showcasing her talent in seamlessly blending charm and intrigue.

'The Northman' (2022)

Taylor-Joy's convincing portrayal of Olga, a Slavic sorceress, in The Northman showcases her versatility in the historical epic. Playing a pivotal role in the Viking saga, Taylor-Joy's nuanced performance adds depth to the film's narrative. Her ability to convey emotion and resilience aligns seamlessly with the movie's grand scale, making her an integral part of the captivating storytelling in this ambitious cinematic endeavor.