Oscars 2024: Academy announces shortlists in 10 categories

By Isha Sharma 12:58 pm Dec 22, 202312:58 pm

The shortlists for 10 categories of the Oscars are out!

We are a step closer to the 96th Oscars! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled shortlists for 10 categories on Thursday night (IST). These include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects. The next step includes nominations set to be announced on January 23, 2024. The Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024.

International Feature Film: India's '2018' is out

Amerikatsi from Armenia, The Monk and the Gun from Bhutan, The Promised Land from Denmark, Fallen Leaves from Finland, The Taste of Things from France, and The Teachers' Lounge from Germany are shortlisted. Godland (Iceland), Io Capitano (Italy), Perfect Days (Japan), Totem (Mexico), The Mother of All Lies (Morocco), Society of the Snow (Spain), Four Daughters (Tunisia), 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine), and The Zone of Interest (the UK) also made it. Unfortunately, India's 2018 is out of the race.

Documentary Feature Film category

In the Documentary Feature Film category, 15 films have moved forward from 167 eligible films. American Symphony, Apolonia, Apolonia, Beyond Utopia, Bobi Wine: The People's President, Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, In the Rearview, Stamped from the Beginning, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, A Still Small Voice, 32 Sounds, To Kill a Tiger, and 20 Days in Mariupol are in the shortlist.

Music (original score, original song) shortlists

For Music (Original Score), 15 of 148 eligible scores were shortlisted. Titles include American Fiction, American Symphony, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Boy and the Heron, The Colour Purple, Elemental, The Holdovers, Indiana Jonea and the Dial of Destiny, Killers of the Flower Moon, Saltburn, Society of the Snow, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Zone of Interest. Separately, I'm Just Ken (Barbie), Quiet Eyes (Past Lives), and Dance the Night (Barbie), among others, are in the Original Song shortlist.

Makeup and Hairstyling, Animated Short Film

Beau is Afraid, Ferrari, Golda, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Last Voyage of the December, Maestro, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Society of the Snow have been shortlisted in the Makeup and Hairstyling division. Boom, Eeva, Humo (Smoke), I'm Hip, A Kind of Testament, Koerkorter (Dog Apartment), Letter to a Pig, Ninety-Five Senses, Once Upon a Studio, Our Uniform, Pachyderme, Pete, 27, War is Over!, and Wild Summon are in the Animated Short Film shortlist.

Visual Effects

Coming to another fan-favorite category, the visual effects list is dominated by Godzilla Minus One, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Creator, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon﻿, Poor Things, Rebel Moon—Part One: A Child of Fire, Society of the Snow, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It remains to be seen who eventually makes it to the final nomination list.

Did you know about this Indian connect?

India's official entry to the Oscars, the Malayalam film 2018﻿, might be out of competition, but there's still an Indian connection to the 96th Oscars. To Kill a Tiger, shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category, is directed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja and is centered in Jharkhand. It tells the story of a family's crusade for justice in the aftermath of their daughter's rape. Pahuja's family migrated from India to Canada in the 1970s.

