Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

By Isha Sharma 11:31 am Dec 22, 202311:31 am

Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery

Trigger warning: Sexual assault. Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel is looking at legal complexities after being accused of sexual battery by his former assistant, Asta Jonasson. The alleged assault transpired over a decade ago—in September 2010—in an Atlanta hotel suite, claimed a lawsuit filed in Califonia on Thursday (local time). Diesel purportedly tried to pull down Jonasson's underwear and proceeded to masturbate to her. Jonasson said Hollywood's #MeToo and Times Up movements empowered her to reclaim her agency."

2/6

Details of alleged assault during 'Fast Five' shoot

Jonasson claimed that during her first assignment with Diesel's company, One Race, in September 2010, she was asked to assist Diesel in leaving a hotel. He was then reportedly working on the Fast Five film set in Atlanta. The lawsuit claimed, "Alone in the hotel suite with him, Vin Diesel sexually assaulted Ms. Jonasson. Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms. Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her. Ms Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp while repeatedly saying no."

3/6

Jonasson was fired from her job soon after

The lawsuit further claimed despite Jonasson putting up a fight against Diesel, he continued with the assault and tried to slide her underwear down. Jonasson fled to the nearest bathroom, but Diesel allegedly followed, where he pushed her against a wall and masturbated to her. She eventually saved herself by running down the hallway. The following day, Samantha Vincent, Diesel's sister and the president of the entertainment company One Race (which employed Jonasson), called her and subsequently fired her.

4/6

Here's what Jonasson's lawyers said

The lawsuit added, "The message was clear. Ms. Jonasson was fired for courageously resisting Vin Diesel's sexual assault, Vin Diesel would be protected, and his sexual assault covered up (sic)." Jonasson is being represented by the law firm Greenberg Gross. Its spokesperson said that they are "proud" to stand by their client and hold Diesel and other people involved in "enabling" his actions accountable.

5/6

Lawsuit demands unspecified damages from Diesel, others

The suit further claimed, "Ms. Jonasson felt like she was a piece of trash to be discarded. [She] felt helpless, her self-esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement." "She was being fired because she was no longer useful—[Diesel] had used her to fulfill his sexual desires, and she had resisted his sexual assaults." The suit seeks unspecified damages against Diesel, Vincent, and their firms.

6/6

How Diesel has defended himself

Meanwhile, Diesel, through his legal team, has issued a statement in his defense. Bryan Freedman, his attorney, stated on Thursday, "Let me be very clear: Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee." 'There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations." Notably, apart from sexual assault, the lawsuit also mentions gender discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, and negligent supervision.