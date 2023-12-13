Who is the real-life 'Maestro,' Leonard Bernstein

Bradley Cooper in the Hollywood film 'Maestro'

Maestro, the new Hollywood film, chronicles the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. An epic portrayal of family and love, the film is a "towering and fearless" love story of their relationship, as described by Netflix. Maestro's co-writer Josh Singer said, "I think people will see the complexity of marriage and the many forms love can take."

Who was Leonard Bernstein?

Bernstein was an American conductor, pianist, music composer, educator, author, and humanitarian. He is labeled to be the first American conductor to receive international acclaim. Among the numerous honors and accolades Bernstein received, he won seven Emmys, two Tonys, at least 16 Grammy Awards, and a nomination for Oscars. One of his most popular works includes the Broadway musical West Side Story.

Who was Felicia Montealegre?

Montealegre was a Costa Rican-Chilean actor. Bernstein married Montealegre in 1951 and they had three children—Jamie, Alexander, and Nina. Bernstein had affairs with men and women before and during his marriage to Montealegre who knew about his sexuality and partners and chose to stay with him until she died in 1978. In an undated letter by Montealegre, she called their marriage a "bloody mess."

Cast of 'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper plays the role of Bernstein while Carey Mulligan plays his wife. The film also stars Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein, Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein, Gideon Glick as Tommy Cathron, a young protege of Bernstein, and Matt Bomer as David Oppenheim, in pivotal roles. Others include Vincenzo Amato, Greg Hildreth, Michael Urie, Brian Klugman, and Nick Blaemire, among others.

About the film

Directed and co-written by Cooper, it is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Cooper, among others. Maestro premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September 2023. It was released in select theaters in November and is set to have a digital premiere on Netflix on December 20. It has also been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards among other accolades.