Take a journey through the world of fear and supernatural horror with some of the best horror shows available on Amazon Prime Video, in case you are craving some spine-chilling horror. The below-listed series promise to send shivers down your spine. Here, the lines between the real and the supernatural blur, delivering terror and suspense in equal measure.

'Grimm' (2011-2017)

Grimm follows Nick Burkhardt, a homicide detective who discovers he's a "Grimm," a guardian tasked with keeping the balance between humanity and mythological creatures known as Wesen. As Nick navigates his dual identity, he faces supernatural challenges while solving crimes. Filled with suspense, mythology, and moral dilemmas, it weaves a captivating narrative that explores the blurred lines between the mundane and the fantastical.

'American Horror Story' (2011- )

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series that weaves a tapestry of chilling tales across multiple seasons. Each installment explores unique and terrifying storylines, from haunted houses and asylums to witches' covens and cults. With an ensemble cast led by Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters, the show masterfully combines horror, drama, and psychological thrills, creating an unforgettable and spine-tingling viewing experience.

'The Exorcist' (2016-2018)

The Exorcist is a chilling extension of the iconic horror film, delving into a new demonic possession narrative. When Father Tomas Ortega and Father Marcus Keane confront a dark force tormenting a family, they unearth a sinister conspiracy that spans centuries. The series, comprising psychological depth and horror, offers a modern take on the classic tale of good versus evil.

'Them' (2021- )

Them is a haunting anthology series that explores the terror of racism in America. Set in the 1950s, a Black family moves to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood, where malevolent supernatural forces and hostile neighbors threaten their existence. Little Marvin's gripping show delves into the horror of systemic racism, blending social commentary with supernatural frights for a chilling watch.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer unfolds in a coastal town, where a group of friends becomes entangled in a web of secrets after a hit-and-run accident. A year later, a mysterious figure emerges, seeking vengeance and threatening to expose their dark deeds. Inspired by the 1973 novel, the show is a modern reimagining of the classic tale, filled with twists and tension.