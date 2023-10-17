'BTS: Yet To Come' OTT premiere release date inside

'BTS: Yet To Come' OTT premiere release date inside

'BTS: Yet To Come' premiere date is here

It's raining concert films! From Taylor Swift to Beyoncé to BTS, the list is long. The much-awaited concert film, BTS: Yet to Come is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. This film captures the group's final show together in October 2022 before they took a break to focus on individual projects and mandatory military enlistment. The concert, held in Busan as part of the World Expo 2030 bid, drew a crowd of around 50,000 fans.

Fans are waiting for their 2025 return

BTS: Yet to Come, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, features 19 thrilling performances of the band's chart-topping hits like Dynamite, Butter, RUN, MIC Drop, and more. The film promises an immersive concert experience with stunning visuals, heartfelt speeches, and dazzling fireworks. Fans can look forward to reliving the magic of BTS's last concert together before their hiatus. On another note, the group plans to reunite in 2025 with even bigger plans for their return.

