OTT titles to look forward to in September

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 30, 2023 | 04:10 pm 2 min read

Titles such as 'Scam 2003: A Telgi Story' and 'Friday Night Plan' are gearing up for their releases in September

Every month there is something interesting to watch on the digital platforms. August was already a blockbuster month for movie buffs as it gave us three of the biggest films and also highly anticipated series such as Made In Heaven 2. While we're still in the hangover of those titles, September has a lot of new stuff to offer, especially on OTT.

'The Wheel of Time' S02

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, and Zoë Robins, among others, the series is returning with a second season. A fantasy drama, it is based on the book series by author Robert Jordan. The sequel is said to be inspired by Jordan's Books 2 and 3, The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, respectively. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Date of release: September 1

'The Freelancer'

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming drama series is all set for its premiere. Starring Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher in the lead, it also features Kashmira Pardeshi. It's based on a book titled A Ticket To Syria. It revolves around an ex-cop who goes to war-torn Syria on a mission to save a newly married woman. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: September 1

'Friday Night Plan'

Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Aadhya Anand starrer Friday Night Plan appears to be a promising upcoming movie. The film revolves around two polls-apart brothers, who come together to attend a party when their mother leaves for a business trip. The trailer of the movie gives cute glimpses of sibling rivalry and love. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: September 1

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta is returning with the sequel of Scam 1992. After making a film on fraudster Harshad Mehta, the director is now ready to present the Indian audience with another scam that shook the country. The Telgi Story uncovers the ingenious schemes of Abdul Karim Telgi, played by Gagan Dev Riar. Where to Watch: SonyLIV Date of release: September 1

'Dear Child'

The upcoming show will feature Naila Schuberth, Julika Jenkins, and Justus von Dohnányi, among others. It's based on a book written by Romy Hausmann. The psychological thriller is about a girl who got separated from her parents 13 years ago. An accident leads the lead character to a hospital where she eventually meets her parents. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: September 7

