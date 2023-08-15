Technology

Netflix finally brings games to TVs and PCs

Written by Athik Saleh August 15, 2023 | 01:37 pm 2 min read

Netflix users can now stream games on TVs and computers (Photo credit: Netflix)

Netflix's focus on gaming has increased over the years. However, its games have been limited to Android and iOS. Well, not anymore. Now, the streaming giant has launched a limited beta test of its cloud-streamed games for select subscribers in Canada and the UK. This brings games to TVs, connected TV devices, and web browsers, marking a significant step in Netflix's gaming aspirations.

Smartphones can be used as controllers for TV

At present, two games are available on TVs and computers: the popular Oxenfree and a brand-new title, Molehew's Mining Adventure. Users can control the games on TVs using their smartphones. Android users can access the controller through the Netflix app, while iOS users will need to download a special controller app. For web-based players, a mouse and keyboard will be used for gameplay.

Netflix wants to iron out wrinkles before wider roll-out

The list of supported devices for Netflix's cloud gaming includes Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, NVIDIA Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, LG TVs, and Walmart Onn. Netflix is starting out small to iron out any wrinkles before a wider rollout. The company sees cloud gaming as a value addition.