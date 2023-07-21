OTT: Finally! Rajkummar-Dulquer's 'Guns & Gulaabs' release date is out

OTT: Finally! Rajkummar-Dulquer's 'Guns & Gulaabs' release date is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 04:34 pm 1 min read

'Guns & Gulaabs' will premiere on Netflix next month

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj & DK are known as one of the best director duos in Indian cinema. The duo has made impeccable content across celluloid and streaming. Their upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs has been in the buzz and now reports are rife that it will premiere on August 18. As per reports, the crime series will stream on Netflix.

Cast and storyline of the series

The upcoming series is set in the '90s and it will revolve around the crime world with shades of conscience battle. The teaser was released in 2022 and it exuded the typical Raj & DK vibe. The cast is headlined by Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu, among others. It is bankrolled by D2R Films.

It has been spotted on Netflix's upcoming list

