OTT: Jimmy Sheirgill-Arshad Warsi's 'Choona' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 05:59 pm 1 min read

Jimmy Sheirgill is one of those actors who are aging like fine wine. The actor is selecting hand-picked projects and will be next seen in Netflix's heist comedy Choona. The OTT giant released the trailer of the same on Tuesday and it is receiving praise from the viewers. However, the makers have not revealed the release date yet. Fans are excited for the series.

Cast and crew of the series

Sheirgill plays the role of a politician in the project and looks quite promising in the trailer. The series is helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. The ensemble cast includes Arshad Warsi, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, and Niharika Lyra Dutt, among others. The project is bankrolled by Flying Saucer.

