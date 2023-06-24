Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: 7 titles you shouldn't miss watching

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 24, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

Watch these titles this weekend

The weekend is here and so is our list of fresh OTT releases that you can binge-watch at home. From action thriller movies to romantic comedy dramas and even social dramas, a variety of titles have been released on various OTT platforms. So, if you're wondering what to watch, then take a look at our curated list of recently released shows/films.

'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's action comedy-drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan premiered on OTT on Friday. The film, which was released in the theaters in April, marked the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill, and also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhagyashree, and Palak Tiwari, among others. Despite negative reviews, the movie went on to collect crores at the box office. Where to watch: ZEE5

'Kerala Crime Files'

Kerala Crime Files is a gripping Malayalam crime thriller series about six dedicated police officers, led by a sub-inspector, who are probing a murder case that took place inside a lodge's room. They have only one clue of a forged address to solve the case and grab the killer before another person becomes the victim. It premiered on Friday. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

'Kafas'

Starring Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Mikhail Gandhi, and Preeti Jhangiani, Kafas premiered on Friday. The six-part social drama series is helmed by Sahil Sangha. It is based on child sexual abuse, and how the child's parents are suppressed by the power of money to not speak the truth, as they fight their morals. Where to watch: SonyLIV

'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut's debut production venture Tiku Weds Sheru skipped theatrical release and premiered digitally on Friday. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the titular roles, it's about a couple who wants to make a mark in the film industry. The romantic comedy-drama shows the aspirations of people who come and settle in Mumbai. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Secret Invasion'

Secret Invasion, which dropped on Wednesday, is a fictional drama based on a shape-shifting alliance race that infiltrates Earth. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adaptation shows how the alien race is on a mission to destroy humanity. Nick Fury and his team is running short of time to stop a covert invasion planned by the aliens. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

'Social Currency'

Social Currency is a reality show with renowned social media influencers as participants who are willing to drop their digital superpowers for a 21-day challenge. Without their verified blue ticks, they are thrown into the real world to face a different set of challenges. The series, starring the likes of Parth Samthaan and Ruhi Singh, premiered on Thursday (June 22). Where to Watch: Netflix

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

If you are still one of those who have not yet watched Keanu Reeves-led actioner John Wick: Chapter 4, then now is the time. The much-awaited Hollywood film arrived on the OTT on Friday. The movie was a big hit at the worldwide box office which also succeeded its prequels in terms of the collections. Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

