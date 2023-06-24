Entertainment

#Trending: Twitter reminisces TV shows from bygone era

Written by Isha Sharma June 24, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Which TV show do you miss the most?

Before the OTT explosion, there were television dramas. While it may now seem a tough ask, waiting for 24 hours to see the next episode of your favorite show was once a common practice, and the theme songs of several popular series have now become a core memory! Recently, some Twitter users discussed such shows that aren't aired anymore but are iconic nonetheless.

'Office Office,' 'Shararat,' Khichdi' topped the discussion

Some of the most popular answers that have emerged out of the discussion are Pankaj Kapur-Manoj Pahwa starrer sitcom Office Office, Farida Jalal-Shruti Seth's teen fantasy show Shararat- Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai's sitcom Khichdi, Sushma Seth-Shekhar Suman-Amar Upadhyay's multistarrer sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, Rahil Azam and Kiku Sharda's teen fantasy adventure Hatim, among several others.

Did your favorite show make it to the list?

Apart from the aforementioned shows, people have also talked about some other famous teen/kids' shows that were a rage when they first aired. Some examples are Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Dill Mill Gayye, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Takeshi's Castle, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Best of Luck Nikki, Shanti, and Left, Right, Left.

These are the longest-running shows in India

Sony TV's CID (20 years) is reportedly the longest-running fiction series in India, followed by Crime Patrol (19 years), Aahat (19 years), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (15 years), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (14 years), Kumkum Bhagya (nine years), Savdhaan India (eight years), Balika Vadhu (eight years), Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! (eight years), and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (eight years).

Will OTT ever lead to the extinction of TV shows?

In recent years, the phenomenon of TV shows has been disrupted slightly due to the emergence of OTT platforms and the copious amounts of options available on them. However, since OTT content often caters to the youth (and is usually filled with expletives) and not to families, it's unlikely that it will wipe out the TV industry, at least in the foreseeable future.

