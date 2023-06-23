Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Mona Singh reveals why 'Kafas' is her homecoming

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 23, 2023 | 06:22 pm 3 min read

Mona Singh will be completing 20 years in the acting industry in September

She started her career with television, becoming a household name after her debut with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. This year, Mona Singh completes two decades in the industry, and her journey has been a joy ride. In a candid conversation with NewsBytes, Singh talks about her acting career, 20 years of Jassi, and also her latest release, Kafas, which premiered on SonyLIV on Friday.

'Jassi is my second name'

Even today, Singh is most loved for playing Jassi, a Punjabi girl with fringes, black spectacles, and braces. When asked how she feels about the love she has received for it, she says, "Jassie is my second name, and it'll always hold a very special place in my heart. It gave me whatever I have today in my life. It was my first show."

'Kafas': A journey back home

Singh started her acting career with Sony TV. Interestingly, with Kafas, she has returned to work with Sony again. "This is my 20th year and to be able to return to the platform where I started my journey marks a full circle for me. It's nostalgic and a beautiful feeling. I consider Sony to be my home channel," she told this reporter.

On why she chose to play Seema Vashisht in 'Kafas'

The role of Seema Vashisht seems custom-made for Singh. It's also something that she has done before. Speaking in depth about her role, Singh said, "There are so many layers to Seema. She takes money to keep quiet but is also out there to protect her family. These layers and complications that the character has, is what made me do it."

From playing a mother in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to 'Kafas'

Singh has twice played an on-screen mother: once in Laal Singh Chaddha, and now in Kafas. But she's not afraid of playing a mom again; for her "it all comes down to the kind of an actor you are." "I have never been scared of being typecast in the industry because if I was, then I wouldn't get such challenging roles in my life."

Why 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was a rare opportunity for her

Singh was not affected by the trolling that was thrown at her for playing Laal's (played by much older Aamir Khan) mother. "It's the whole journey (of life and death) that I saw in the character. It's very rare that you get such opportunities. I don't know why people started saying I'm playing a mother to Khan. I never thought like that," she concluded.

