Entertainment

Happy birthday, Mithun Chakraborty: Legendary songs of OG Disco King

Happy birthday, Mithun Chakraborty: Legendary songs of OG Disco King

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 16, 2023 | 12:58 pm 2 min read

Mithun Chakraborty is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Friday (June 16)

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty turned 73 years old on Friday (June 16). With a career spanning over four decades, Chakraborty has treated us not only with iconic films but also songs. The '80s music was ruled by Bappi Lahiri, of which, many were picturized on Chakraborty. Here are songs that prove why Chakraborty is the OG Disco King.

'I am a disco dancer'

Chakraborty's most famous song that continues to make everyone groove on its tune even today is I am a disco dancer from the 1982 superhit movie Disco Dancer. The song was recreated in 2020 by Salim-Sulaiman and was picturized on Tiger Shroff. The new version was sung by Benny Dayal while the original was sung by Vijay Benedict.

'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance'

A personal favorite for many who love the disco genre is Chakraborty's song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance. The song is from the 1987 movie Dance Dance; it was composed by Bappi Da and sung by Alisha Chinai and Benedict, while Sameer Anjaan wrote the lyrics. The song was recreated by DJ Olefonken for the 2017 film Daddy, starring Arjun Rampal in the lead.

'Yaad Aa Raha Hai'

Another popular track from the movie Disco Dancer which went on to become a party anthem in the 1980s is the song Yaad Aa Raha Hai. Sung and composed by Lahiri, the song was written by Anjaan. The peppy tunes, upbeats, and lyrics made it a favorite of many. It is considered one of the most iconic compositions of Lahiri.

'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja'

Disco Dancer was a superhit movie that was equally loved for its music. Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja is another of the many songs that were a frequent dance number at the parties. It was originally sung by Lahiri and Usha Uthup. The song's popularity can also be mapped by the fact that it was recreated by South Korean singer and composer Aoora recently.

'Zooby Zooby'

Zooby Zooby from the film Dance Dance was sung by Chinoy. The song became an instant upon its release. It was recreated by Sourabhee Debbarma in 2009 for her album Meherbaan Sourabhee. The film, directed by Subash Babbar, featured Chakraborty, Smita Patil, Mandakini, Amrish Puri, Dalip Tahil, Om Shivpuri, and Shakti Kapoor. It went on to become a box office hit.

Share this timeline