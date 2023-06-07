Entertainment

Manipur violence: Lin Laishram slams Bollywood's silence

Manipur violence: Lin Laishram slams Bollywood's silence

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 07, 2023, 03:27 pm 3 min read

Lin Laishram has appealed to Bollywood celebrities to speak up against the violence that has gripped Manipur for over a month now

Bollywood actor Lin Laishram, who hails from Manipur, is worried about the violence that has engulfed her home state for over a month. The people of her state are struggling for basic necessities such as water supply. While Laishram is concerned for them, she has called out the Hindi film fraternity for maintaining its silence on the issue.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been burning in violence since May 3 after clashes broke out between the state's Meitei and Kuki communities.

So far, at least 98 people have lost their lives while approximately 40,000 have been displaced, said reports.

On Sunday, a mob set an ambulance on fire in Imphal which was escorted by the police. At least three, including a child, are feared dead.

'They'd rather talk about something happening in Delhi/outside India'

Laishram slammed Bollywood for not speaking up on the Manipur violence. She said that those who clapped for Mirabai Chanu or Mary Kom when they won medals, were silent now. "They would rather be talking about something else, happening in Delhi or outside India. But they don't care about what is happening in another state of our country," said the Rangoon actor.

Actor appealed to Bollywood celebrities to speak up

Laishram lambasted the celebrities by calling them "selfish" for talking about "what's happening in America or Ukraine," and not Manipur, and turning a blind eye to it. She also appealed to them to speak up against the violence. "It is an appeal to all these celebrities. It's a shame on you for not coming together," she told Hindustan Times.

On the struggles of people in Manipur

Recalling the conversation with her mother during the peak of the violence, Laishram said, "She (mother) told me that she had not bathed for four days, because the water supply was cut off. So, people in the society are struggling for basic necessities such as food, petrol, and water." She added how Manipuris outside the state, including her, are feeling helpless about the situation.

How the internet suspension is causing trouble for Laishram

Laishram also spoke about the internet suspension. She said that though she tries to call her family every day, there are days when she can't. "There are times when I am unable to connect because there is no internet. There are days when they don't pick up, and my heart is in my mouth." The Manipur government has suspended the internet till June 10.

'The violence is getting normalized'

Furthermore, the actor spoke about how her mother informed her about the gunshots they have been hearing every night which has been keeping them awake in fear. She said that people, back in the state, are sleeping without knowing if it is going to be their last night or not. "What is heartbreaking is that violence is getting normalized, unfortunately," she said.