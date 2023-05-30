Entertainment

Watchlist: Major titles releasing this week across languages

Written by Isha Sharma May 30, 2023, 09:51 am 2 min read

Take a look at the major movies releasing this week

Last week saw a flurry of film titles getting released on different platforms in India. While the gangster thriller Aazam and the romantic comedy Jogira Sa Ra Ra were released in the theaters, the courtroom thriller Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai made its way to OTT. This week will be just as busy, with a number of titles ready at your service!

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 1 (Thursday) and will be available in cinemas in 10 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others. The project is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson.

'A Beautiful Life'

Unlike the aforementioned other films, A Beautiful Life will premiere on Netflix on Thursday. Directed by Mehdi Avaz, it features Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Paw Henriksen in key roles. Netflix has described the premise as, "When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he's ready to open himself up to stardom and love."

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan and is directed by Mimi fame Laxman Utekar. It will focus on a couple from a middle-class family in Indore, who decides to part ways one day, shocking their conservative families. Neeraj Sood and Rakesh Badi co-star in this film produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. It'll be released on Friday.

'The Boogeyman'

The Boogeyman is a horror film directed by Rob Savage, and starring Sophie Thatcher and David Dastmalchian. It's an adaption of a namesake short story by Stephen King. The film will revolve around Sadie Harper and her sister Sawyer, who are reeling under the pain of their mother's demise and are unable to get any help from their father. It'll premiere on June 2.