Entertainment

Aditya Chopra's birthday: Tracing filmmaker's monumental contribution to Hindi cinema

Aditya Chopra's birthday: Tracing filmmaker's monumental contribution to Hindi cinema

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2023, 05:15 am 2 min read

Happy 52nd birthday to Aditya Chopra!

Whenever the world recalls the magnificent history of Hindi cinema, Aditya Chopra's name will be remembered as one of the pillars of the film industry. A director, screenwriter, producer, and Yash Raj Films' supremo, Chopra has been enriching different aspects of cinema since 1988. On his 52nd birthday, we trace the many ways in which he has embellished the film industry.

'DDLJ,' 'Mohabbatein,' 'RNBDJ': His directorial projects soaked in love

Chopra has directed four films—Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Befikre—and tasted success in unprecedented amounts through all these movies barring Befikre. While DDLJ has the merit of being the longest-running film of Hindi cinema, Mohabbatein told the passionate tale of a romance that transcends even death, and RNBDJ made a strong case for genuine love after marriage!

Screenwriting: Chopra penned story/screenplay of numerous successful films

While Chopra might have taken a backseat when it comes to direction, he has always been a prolific writer, and what really are films, if not well-told stories? He is credited with the stories of movies such as War, Ishaqzaade, New York, Dhoom series, Veer-Zaara, and Bunty Aur Babli, among many others. Chopra is creative with the pen and sharp with the lens!

Distribution: YRF backed several notable projects over years

While Chopra is the honcho of all YRF projects, his work is not just limited to the films that are churned out by his own company. Under his leadership, YRF has also lent support to several other movies by shouldering the responsibility of their distribution, thus helping them reach a wider audience. Piku, Jersey, Uunchai, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are some key examples.

New dawn with ambitious Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe might not be Bollywood's first cinematic universe, but it is certainly the most monumental, expensive, and studded with numerous notable names. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone are already part of this universe, and the possibility of this action-packed franchise further spreading its wings cannot be denied. All hail, Chopra Jr.!