'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui approached for 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 04:21 pm 1 min read

Bigg Boss is one of India's most-watched reality shows. Its fan following is so huge that the makers adapted the show into several regional versions and for the OTT space, too. During the pandemic, Karan Johar hosted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, and the show will return for another season soon. Now, reports say comedian Munawar Faruqui has been approached for season two.

Faruqui and his previous reality show stint

As per TellyChakkar, the comedian has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT. To recall, Faruqui won the first season of the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut last year. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT makers are finalizing the contestants' list, and the second season is reportedly set to run from July-September. Interestingly, Faruqui was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi last year, too.