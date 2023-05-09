Entertainment

After earning Rs. 1,000cr, 'Pathaan' completes 100 days in theaters

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 03:51 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan is at the top of the world! Pathaan earlier surpassed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally, and now the Siddharth Anand directorial has broken yet another record. The film has successfully completed 100 days in theaters to become the fourth Indian movie to do so in the post-pandemic era. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Khan's Jawan in September.

'Pathaan' will release in Bangladesh on May 12

While Pathaan is breaking records, it will also become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh since its formation in 1971. While Wanted was released there in 2015, it was met with protests. Khan has a substantial fanbase in Bangladesh, and the Aditya Chopra-bankrolled film will likely do good business. He will be next seen in Jawan, which got postponed to September 7.

