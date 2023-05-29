Entertainment

Pooja Dey opens up on fake casting scams in showbiz

While the world of showbiz seems glittery from the outside, the reality is often not so hunky dory. Artists have often spoken about the hurdles they face while trying to make it big and the different ways in which they were exploited at the beginning of their careers. Pooja Dey is a new addition to this list, who has spoken about casting scams.

A con tricked her when she was new in industry

"All aspiring actors should be aware of these frauds. Only hard work and patience will help you, not paying anyone." Revealing an experience that transpired during her initial days in the industry, she added, "One day, a guy impersonating a casting director told me that I would be cast in two music videos, but I would first have to pay him Rs. 15,000."

She was duped not once, but twice

Continuing upon the incident, she further said, "I was in my hometown and without a clue about such scams and fraud, I took some money from my mother and gave it to that guy. Soon after I transferred the amount, he vanished from everywhere." Unfortunately, sometime later, another similar incident occurred and this time, another con artist swindled Rs. 10,000 from her.

After these incidents, Dey learned her lesson for good

These two troublesome incidents and the monetary losses were enough to jolt Dey, who never fell prey to another scam and learned her lesson. "[After these events], I decided never to give any money to anyone no matter [their promises]. I understand these kinds of scammers and the tactics they use to take money from actors. So, I don't fall into any such trap."

What is Dey known for?

Dey, who hails from Assam, stepped into showbiz with MTV's Dating in the Dark. In addition to that, she has also been a part of Alt Balaji's Gandii Baat, Vikram Bhatt's Sanak, and JioCinema's Maaya 4. Her upcoming short film Oas has been nominated at the Kashish Queer Film Festival in the Indian Narrative Shorts category. She is followed by 54.6K people on Instagram.