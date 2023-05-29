Entertainment

'Welcome to Kashmir': Kashmiri-produced Bollywood film gets appreciation in Srinagar

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 29, 2023, 03:38 pm 2 min read

Everything to know about 'Welcome to Kashmir'

On Saturday, marking a momentous occasion, the first-ever Kashmiri-produced Bollywood film, Welcome to Kashmir, made its debut at the Inox Multiplex Cinema in Srinagar. Per reports, the film was met with an overwhelming response from the local audience, who thronged the theaters in large numbers and embraced the film with open arms. Helmed by Tariq Bhat, here's everything to know about Welcome to Kashmir.

'This film truly represents us…'

The attendees praised the film for emphasizing the profound significance of their beloved region in this cinematic portrayal. A report quoted an attendee as saying, "This film truly represents us. The actors are from Kashmir, and it's incredible to witness their talent being showcased on such a platform. We believe this movie will spark conversations on these important topics and lead to positive changes."

What is the storyline of 'Welcome to Kashmir'?

The movie explores significant issues that have plagued Kashmir, including drug addiction, women's empowerment, and the complex dynamics involving the Jammu and Kashmir police forces, reportedly. Further, the reports also suggested that the movie is shot against the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir valley, encompassing scenic locations such as Sopore, Watlab, Wular Lake, Rampora Rajpora, and Gurez Valley, along with the bustling streets of Srinagar.

Meet the cast of the film

Welcome to Kashmir showcases a cast predominantly consisting of actors hailing from the region, who added authenticity and depth to the narrative with their remarkable performances. Ahmad Shahab and Mateena Rajput, both hailing from Kashmir, shine in their respective lead roles, reportedly, captivating audiences with their dedication and talent. Meanwhile, Bhat, who is the director of the film, co-wrote the script with Ashpak Mujawar.

Film features Kashmiri language songs

During a press conference in Srinagar, Bhat shared that the film would premiere in Dubai and London, too. Notably, the movie uses authentic Kashmiri language songs, which are sung by famous singer Ishfaq Kawa who hails from Baramulla in North Kashmir. Bhat, during media interaction, also shared that this is the first time in Bollywood history that a film has featured full-length Kashmiri songs.