Cannes 2023: When Sara Ali Khan met Leonardo DiCaprio

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising stars in Bollywood from the current generation. The actor marks her fifth year in the industry and has done decent work. Amid all the hits and misses, Ali Khan is known for her strong social media presence too. Recently, she graced the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and shared her experience of meeting Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ali Khan walked the red carpet and looked stunning in her attire. She also spoke about Indian cinema, culture, and art. In an interview, she said, "I was with actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris, I even met Leonardo DiCaprio. I think ultimately despite all our national differences, in terms of regions, the passion that we all feel is the same."

Her desire to walk the red carpet with Ryan Gosling

She emphasised how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries. Apart from meeting DiCaprio, Ali Khan expressed her wish to walk the red carpet with Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling. Currently, the actor has many projects in her kitty. She is promoting and gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also stars the adept Vicky Kaushal.

