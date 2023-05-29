Entertainment

On NTR's centenary anniversary, North Carolina observes Telugu Heritage Week

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 12:26 pm 1 min read

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a pillar of Telugu films and was one of the most famous Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. On his 100th birth anniversary, the State of North Carolina, US declared the May 28-June 2, 2023 week as the Telugu Heritage Week. Telugu-speaking Indians constitute a major chunk in the US and the state government acknowledged the same.

Governor Roy Cooper's statement on the same

N Chandrababu Naidu, President of Telugu Desam Party shared the same news on his Twitter. The global recognition by Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina has been well received by community. The governor acknowledged the Telugu community's contributions in various spheres ranging from information technology to academics. He also mentioned that the Telugu community will gather on June 3 to celebrate Telugu Pride Day.

