'The Kerala Story': Sudipto Sen reacts to Kamal Haasan's criticism

May 29, 2023

What is the war of words between Kamal Haasan and Sudipto Sen?

The Kerala Story has emerged as a phenomenon, despite having a controversial subject at its core and not being led by any famous name. The film—which premiered on May 5—is on a record-breaking spree and has already amassed over Rs.200cr. However, it's also facing a barrage of lethal criticism, and recently, Kamal Haasan called it a "propaganda film." Now, director Sudipto Sen has reacted.

'There are stupid stereotypes in our country...'

Sen told Hindustan Times, "I don't react to (such statements). Earlier I used to explain, but today, I don't do that because people who called it propaganda, after watching it said it was nice." "Those who didn't see it are criticizing it. There are stupid stereotypes in our country... life has to be black or white, they don't know life exists in the grey."

Calling the film propaganda is hypocritical, said Sen

Sen further added, "Internationally in 37 countries, people are liking (The Kerala Story). Even if they have a criticism, they are calling and discussing it with me. A person is indulging in propaganda by calling it a propaganda film without watching it and making his opinion. What else would the words be than hypocrisy or petty? I have stopped explaining to them."

Here's what Haasan had earlier said exactly

While speaking to the media in Abu Dhabi where IIFA 2023 recently concluded, Haasan had said, "Propaganda films I am against. It's not enough if you just write 'true story' at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true, and that (the film) is not true." Anurag Kashyap, too, recently said, "I am against banning anything but it's a propaganda film."

'TKS' has received strong backing from political leaders

TKS has been embroiled in controversy ever since its trailer came out and claimed that 32,000 women were forcefully converted to Islam and sent to ISIS. After an uproar, the number was changed to three. The film stars Adah Sharma and Yogita Bihani, among others. It has found support from political stalwarts such as PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among others.

