Cyclone Ilsa: Australia hit by biggest storm in decade

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 14, 2023, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Australia hit by record winds as cyclone hits northwest

A severe tropical cyclone hit northwestern Australia on Friday with the country's strongest sustained winds ever recorded. However, officials said cities and towns appeared to have escaped the worst of it. According to reports, Cyclone Ilsa was upgraded to a category five storm, the most powerful on the scale, just before making landfall near Pardoo, northeast of Perth.

Why does this story matter?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the northwest coast of Western Australia is the most "cyclone-prone region" of the country. It is also known for having "the highest incidence of cyclones in the southern hemisphere."

The area is home to some of Australia's most extensive mining operations and holds critical deposits of iron ore, gold, and copper.

Cyclone Ilsa hit Australia with 'record-breaking' wind speeds

As per the bureau, Cyclone Ilsa had set a preliminary Australian record for the strongest sustained wind speed of more than 10 minutes. It also revealed that it averaged 218 kilometers per hour with gusts of 288 kilometers per hour. The previous record was set by Cyclone George in 2007 at 194 kilometers per hour.

Emergency services spokesperson provides update on Cyclone Ilsa's wrath

Authorities stated that big population centers seemed to have "escaped the brunt of the cyclone." However, there were a few unconfirmed reports of "extensive damage" in some remote locations, emergency services spokesperson Peter Sutton told the news outlet ABC. Sutton also revealed that an aerial survey is set to be carried out as soon as it is safe.

Twitter post by Bureau of Meteorology

Red alerts issued by Department of Fire and Emergency Services

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services also released a series of "red alerts" as the cyclonic storm traveled inland on Friday, asking citizens to remain indoors until an all-clear was issued. "There is a threat to lives and homes," said the department. Meanwhile, Port Hedland, the world's largest iron ore export hub, was closed this week in view of the storm.

Recent damage caused by tornadoes in US

