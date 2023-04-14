World

Prince George to 'protect king' during coronation; will carry sword

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 14, 2023, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Prince George will be the Page of Honor at the ceremony

All hail the king's new protector! The Royal Family has been making headlines around the world for several reasons, good and controversial. This time, it is Prince Geroge - the eldest grandchild of the king, who is grabbing all the attention. The nine-year-old has been given an important ceremonial task to perform at King Charles III's coronation. Here's the full story.

Prince George will carry the ceremonial sword at the coronation

If reports are to be believed, Prince George of Wales will be seen donning the role of protecting King Charles III as he will be carrying the ceremonial sword at the coronation. He is appointed to save the king from potential danger. While the event is still being planned, it is confirmed that the little prince is to play the Page of Honor.

He will be joined by three other pages

Prince George is not the only one to be doing so as it's expected that he will be accompanied by three other pages. These three pages are the King's friend's children named Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache. Per reports, they all will be dressed in red coats, white breeches, and stockings during the ceremony.

Prince George's growing height leaves fans in shock

Before this, Prince George was garnering all the limelight for his height. Even his parents, The Prince and Princess of Wales, pointed out the same at the recent Easter Mattins Service. Fans flooded social media by expressing their thoughts about it. A user wrote "George has gotten so tall!! All three have. But I can't believe he's going to be ten."

#BurningQuestion: Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the ceremony?

No one is alien to the distance between Meghan Markle-Prince Harry and The Royal Family. So will they be attending the King's coronation? Well, long story short, no. Reports convey that Prince George won't be able to meet his cousins Archie and Lillibet at the coronation as Markle will stay with them in the US. However, Prince Harry is likely to attend the ceremony.