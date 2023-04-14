World

Tech entrepreneur arrested for killing Cash App founder Bob Lee

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 14, 2023, 11:56 am 1 min read

Bob Lee was stabbed on April 4 in San Francisco, United States

The police on Thursday arrested a self-described tech entrepreneur for allegedly killing Bob Lee, Cash App's founder. The 43-year-old was reportedly found with stab wounds on April 4 near San Francisco's city center by the police. Lee was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Per police, the accused is Nima Momeni (38), a tech consultant and startup owner from Emeryville, California.

Suspect and victim knew each other

In a news conference, the San Francisco Police said Momeni and Lee knew each other but did not elaborate on the possible motive of the stabbing. They were in a vehicle together when an altercation broke out and Lee was stabbed, Mission Local reported, citing police sources. Furthermore, an arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Friday, as prosecutors seek to hold Momeni without bail.