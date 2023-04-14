World

Who is 21-year-old Jack Teixeira arrested over Pentagon leak

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 14, 2023, 11:41 am 3 min read

Jack Teixeira allegedly leaked sensitive Pentagon documents on Discord

Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has been arrested in connection with the leak of several highly classified Pentagon documents containing national security secrets. The United States (US) airman was reportedly arrested from his mother's residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday. Let's take a look at who Teixeira is and what he did.

Why does this story matter?

The US is no stranger to leaks of intelligence documents. From Pentagon Papers to WikiLeaks to Edward Snowden's revelations, there have been many such instances.

Unlike those cases, however, the current leak of documents does not seem to have been motivated by government wrongdoing or policies. And that makes this case particularly interesting from an intelligence standpoint.

Teixeira works as cyber transport systems specialist

Teixeira is an Airman 1st Class in the National Guard's 102nd Intelligence Wing. He was stationed at the Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. As per reports, he worked as a "cyber transport systems specialist." The job is similar to that of an IT specialist. His duty entailed many things, including keeping his unit's communication network running.

Teixeira's arrest was in connection with leak of classified documents

What could Teixeira might have done for heavily armed FBI agents to arrest him while being watched by a twin-engine government surveillance plane? He was arrested in connection with the leak of classified intelligence documents on the war in Ukraine. They reportedly contained an analysis of Ukraine's air defense, the number of active NATO special forces there, and the US's espionage tactics, among others.

Man named O.G. uploaded documents on Discord

The leaked documents first surfaced on Discord. The investigation into the leak led to airman Teixeira. Several months ago, a man named O.G., a leading figure in the Discord group called "Thug Shaker Central," started uploading hundreds of pages of classified documents into the small chat group. The documents seemed to have been sourced from a secured place and photographed.

Teixeira was called O.G. in Discord group

Reportedly, O.G. himself told in the chat that the documents were brought home from a "military base." Investigation of the digital trail led to Teixeira. The New York Times later matched the interiors of Teixeira's home to the details in some of the photographs. His capture has raised questions about why such a junior enlisted airman had access to such potentially damaging documents.

FBI confirms arrest of Teixeira

"Today, the FBI took 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira into custody without incident at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents," the agency said, confirming Teixeira's arrest.