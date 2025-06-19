Everything to know about India's most expensive set by Rajamouli
What's the story
SS Rajamouli is currently shooting his next pan-India film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mahesh Babu.
The film, tentatively titled SSMB29, is a fantasy action-adventure that has a portion set in Varanasi.
To avoid logistical issues with shooting in the northern city, Rajamouli has reportedly recreated the entire city in Hyderabad!
Set cost
Set cost more than 'Devdas's budget!
The recreated set reportedly features temples and ghats, with Hyderabad's skyline in the background.
According to HT, the cost of this massive set is a whopping ₹50cr!
To put this into perspective, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002) was India's most expensive film for years with an estimated budget of under ₹50cr. The extravagant budget was primarily due to its lavish sets.
Action sequence
Mix of real sets and CGI
The elaborate set will reportedly play the background to an important action sequence featuring Babu, who plays the main role. This is one of the film's most important scenes, and Rajamouli is reportedly sparing no expense.
As with his previous blockbusters, such as RRR and Baahubali, there will be a mix and match of real sets and high-end CGI.
Top Hollywood VFX studios are reportedly contributing to the visual effects, ensuring the film appeals to a global audience.
Plot and release
Mythological-modern blend; global adventure backdrop
The film is said to be a unique plot with hints of Ramayana. Babu's character embarks on a global adventure to find a fantastical mystical jadi buti (medicinal herb), which promises an exciting mix of mythological and modern elements.
Theatrical rights for the film are already being discussed at high prices, reflecting its anticipated success.
SSMB29 is expected to hit theaters in 2028.