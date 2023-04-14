World

US: Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 14, 2023, 10:29 am 3 min read

The Republican-led Florida Legislature approved a six-week abortion ban on Thursday, paving the way for abortion access to be curtailed drastically in the state and south of the United States (US). After the bill was passed on April 3 by a vote of 26-13 by the state Senate, lawmakers in the Florida House approved the ban on abortions with a 70-40 vote.

Why does this story matter?

This major development comes after the US Supreme Court removed constitutional protections for abortion last year, resulting in waves of state-by-state bans.

Since then, abortion has emerged as a significant political issue in the US, with many Americans voicing their support for abortion rights. Reportedly, polls showed that support for abortion rights helped Democrats outperform Republicans during the 2022 November midterm polls.

Bill includes exceptions for abortions in some cases

Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign the legislation, which includes exceptions for abortions in cases of incest, rape, and when the mother's life or health is at risk. Last year, DeSantis signed the state's current 15-week pregnancy ban into law. To note, DeSantis's support for stricter restrictions could carry political risks as he seeks the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Republicans laud six-week abortion ban in Florida

As per Republican supporters of the bill, the law safeguards women's health by making exceptions for dangerous pregnancies while urging doctors to perform life-saving abortions as per the law. "We have the opportunity to lead the national debate about the importance of protecting life and giving every child the opportunity to be born," Reuters quoted Republican Representative Jenna Persons-Mulicka as saying.

Democrats oppose abortion ban

Meanwhile, Democrats claimed that the bill would harm women and alleged that the Republicans were prioritizing their political gain and religious beliefs ahead of the health of their constituents. Expressing her opinions against the six-week abortion ban, Democratic Representative Michele Rayner-Goolsby stated, "We are propping up a political agenda on the backs of women and birthing people."

The ban flies in face of fundamental freedoms: Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also expressed her thoughts on the ban in an official release "The ban flies in the face of fundamental freedoms and is out of step with the views of the vast majority of the people of Florida and of all the United States," Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying by the news agency Associated Press (AP).

Judges of 2 states gave conflicting rulings on abortion drug

This development also comes just days after federal judges in Texas﻿ and Washington delivered conflicting rulings on the legal use of the abortion drug mifepristone. Both rulings were delivered less than an hour apart and triggered a wave of questions regarding the future of the most common abortion medication used by women in the country.