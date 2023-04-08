World

Mifepristone: What's next for Americans after conflicting abortion drug rulings

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 08, 2023, 12:44 pm 3 min read

US judges deliver conflicting rulings on abortion pill, access to drug in limbo

Federal judges in Washington and Texas on Friday delivered conflicting rulings regarding the legality of the abortion drug mifepristone, a medication widely available for over two decades in the United States (US). According to reports, the two rulings were issued an hour apart from each other and have triggered a question regarding the future of the most commonly used abortion medication in the country.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes after the US Supreme Court removed constitutional protections last year for abortion in 2022, which triggered a wave of state-by-state bans.

Now, a case filed by anti-abortion groups claimed that mifepristone's safety was allegedly never properly studied.

Mifepristone is one of two drugs widely used for medication abortions in America, along with misoprostol, and is also used for other medical ailments.

Details on Texas judge's abortion pill ruling

Former US President Donald Trump-appointed US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas ordered a hold on federal approval for mifepristone, according to the news agency Associated Press (AP). Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama-appointed District Judge Thomas Owen Rice of Washington asked authorities not to make changes that might restrict access to mifepristone in at least 17 states where Democrats sued to protect its availability.

FDA approved mifepristone over 20 years ago

Mifepristone was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000 and has been widely used nationwide for medication abortions. Judge Kacsmaryk's 67-page ruling asked the FDA to stay mifepristone's approval and provided the government a time of seven days to file an appeal against the order. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that a White House official revealed they are reviewing Kacsmaryk's order.

Know how abortion pill works

To note, the abortion pill is consumed to induce an abortion once a woman's pregnancy is confirmed. In the aforementioned two-drug regimen, mifepristone is the first that stops a pregnancy from progressing naturally by blocking the production of the hormone progesterone. Meanwhile, misoprostol is consumed up to 48 hours later, which leads to bleeding, cramps, and emptying of the uterus.

Safety, effectiveness of abortion pill

Using the abortion pill during the specified period is reportedly considered effective and safe. According to studies, pregnancies are successfully terminated in over 95% of cases where the pill is used. Serious complications—like infection, excessive bleeding, fever, or allergic reaction—are rare and require a medical consult. Notably, the abortion pill does not work for ectopic pregnancies, which account for 2% of all pregnancies.

Know about Idaho's new 'abortion trafficking' law

Last week, the Democratic Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, announced that state officials stockpiled a three-year supply of mifepristone if it became unavailable. Days later, the Republican Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, signed a new law making "abortion trafficking" illegal. As per this law, it is a crime for adults to assist children in leaving Idaho to undergo an abortion without a parent's consent.