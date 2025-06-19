What's the story

On Wednesday, England announced their playing XI for the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds.

Ollie Pope was retained at number three, while Jacob Bethell missed the bus.

All eyes will be on Pope, who smashed a superb 171 versus Zimbabwe in the one-off Test last month.

27-year-old Pope is a veteran of 56 Tests. Notably, he has batted at number three for majority part of his career.

Here we decode his stats at number three.