Ollie Pope: Decoding his stats at number three in Tests
What's the story
On Wednesday, England announced their playing XI for the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds.
Ollie Pope was retained at number three, while Jacob Bethell missed the bus.
All eyes will be on Pope, who smashed a superb 171 versus Zimbabwe in the one-off Test last month.
27-year-old Pope is a veteran of 56 Tests. Notably, he has batted at number three for majority part of his career.
Here we decode his stats at number three.
Number 3
Pope averages 43.06 as a number three batter
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope has batted across 48 innings from 28 Tests at number three. He owns 2,024 runs at an average of 43.06, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In addition to 7 hundreds, he has smashed 7 fifties. His best score at number three is 205. Notably, this is his career-best score in Test cricket.
Versus India, Pope has scored 302 runs from 11 innings at number three with a best score of 196. He averages 27.45.
Overall stats
Pope's overall Test stats and numbers vs India
Overall in Tests, Pope has scored 3,301 runs in Tests at an average of 35.49. He has 8 tons and 15 fifties under his belt.
1,788 of Pope's runs in Tests have come at home. He averages 40.63 with 5 tons and 8 fifties.
Overall versus India in Tests, Pope has bagged 615 runs from 13 matches at 24.60. He has one hundred and a fifty versus India.
In 4 matches at home vs India, Pope has scored 147 runs at 21.