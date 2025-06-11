Shai Hope surpasses 50 sixes for WI in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Shai Hope has surpassed 50 sixes in T20Is.
Skipper Hope attained the milestone with his 2nd six during the 3rd and final T20I versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Hope ended up with three sixes in a knock of 45 from 27 balls. It wasn't enough as WI (211/8) lost by 37 runs against England (248/3).
Here's more.
Information
A decent hand from WI skipper Hope
Hope walked in when WI were 18/1 in 2.2 overs. Soon the side was reduced to 37/2. Hope played 2nd fiddle in a 32-run stand alongside Shimron Hetmyer. WI were 70/4 soon before Hope and Rovman Powell added 49 runs. Brydon Carse dismissed Hope thereafter.
Runs
Decoding Hope's stats in 20 overs cricket
Hope scored 45 runs from 27 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3).
In 42 matches, he owns 944 T20I runs for West Indies at 26.97. Notably, Hope surpassed 50 T20I sixes (51).
Versus England, he has scored 330 runs from 17 games at 22.
Overall in T20s, he has smoked 191 sixes. He has managed 4,194 runs, averaging 28.92 from 166 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.