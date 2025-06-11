What's the story

West Indies batter Shai Hope has surpassed 50 sixes in T20Is.

Skipper Hope attained the milestone with his 2nd six during the 3rd and final T20I versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Hope ended up with three sixes in a knock of 45 from 27 balls. It wasn't enough as WI (211/8) lost by 37 runs against England (248/3).

Here's more.