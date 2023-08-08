WI vs IND, 3rd T20I: Rovman Powell elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall August 08, 2023 | 07:40 pm 2 min read

West Indies lead the five-T20I series 2-0

After winning the first two T20Is, West Indies eye a historic series win against India. The hosts claimed a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after beating India by two wickets in Guyana. The two teams are set to clash at the same venue on August 8. WI skipper Rovman Powell has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his T20I debut

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the match on August 8. With the track being on the slower side, batters would be required to show application. Spinners will likely be mighty effective. Notably, India managed 152/7 against WI in the 2nd T20I here. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

Will WI break the deadlock in Guyana?

India haven't lost a bilateral international series against West Indies since August 2016 (where two or more matches were played). Notably, WI won the two-match T20I series in 2016 by a 1-0 margin (one match abandoned). This means India have now won 15 successive series across formats against the Caribbeans. With two wins in the bag, WI have an opportunity to break this deadlock.

Here's the head-to-head record

India and West Indies have met each other on 27 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 17 wins to WI's nine. One match didn't have a result. Notably, the Men in Blue have an 8-3 record over the Caribbeans in the last 11 T20I meetings. Two of these defeats have come in the ongoing series.

