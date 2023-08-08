Inter Milan sign Yann Sommer for €6m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 08, 2023 | 07:35 pm 3 min read

Sommer featured in 291 Bundesliga appearances (Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter)

Inter Milan have roped in Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich for a reported €6m transfer fee. The 34-year-old custodian will directly replace Andre Onana, who left the club to join Manchester United. Sommer joined Bayern in January and did a good job filling in for the injured Manuel Neuer. He helped them win an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Sommer and Bayern had a gentleman's agreement that the club will allow him to leave when Neuer will be back from injury. Meanwhile, Inter also needed someone to replace Onana and when they turned toward Sommer, the Switzerland international made up his mind to move to Italy. After nine seasons in the Bundesliga, Sommer leaves Germany and will now feature in Serie A.

Breaking down Sommer's stats in Bundesliga 2022-23

Sommer started the Bundesliga season with Borussia Monchengladbach, featuring in 10 league matches before moving to Bayern in January. There he featured in 19 league appearances. In 29 appearances, Sommer registered eight clean sheets last season. He completed 978 passes out of 1,176 attempts, clocking 83% passing accuracy. The 34-year-old custodian saved 85 shots last season, registering a 75.2 save percentage.

Decoding his numbers for Bayern Munich

Sommer was a stop-gap solution for the Bavarians and therefore he made 25 appearances for them. Out of which 19 were in the Bundesliga, where he kept five clean sheets. He featured in four UEFA Champions League matches for them as well, where he managed two clean sheets. He had a 76.4 save percentage. Sommer also featured in two DFB Pokal games.

Decoding his numbers for Monchengladbach

Before joining Bayern, he was with Borussia Monchengladbach since the 2014-15 season when he joined from FC Basel. Sommer has played 335 matches for the club while registering 90 clean sheets. Notably, he ranks 11th in the most appearances made for the Foals. He is the only Swiss international in the top 15 players. Sommer has represented them in 272 Bundesliga matches.

Career stats for Sommer

Sommer made 42 appearances for Basel U-21 in the Swiss second tier. He was loaned out to FC Vaduz (second tier) where he played 54 matches. He was loaned to Grasshoppers in 2009-10, featuring in 33 matches in the Swiss Super League. He played 170 matches for FC Basel, keeping 65 clean sheets. Notably, he made 50-plus appearances for them in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

A look at Sommer's trophy cabinet

Sommer won the Challenger League at FC Vaduz in the 2007-08 season. He then bagged the Swiss Super League consecutive four times (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14). The custodian also won the Swiss Cup with Basel in the 2011-12 season. Lastly, he helped Bayern Munich win the 2022-23 Bundesliga. Sommer has made 83 appearances for Switzerland national team and featured in the 2022 World Cup.

