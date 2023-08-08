Merdeka Cup: India to face hosts Malaysia in semi-finals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 08, 2023 | 07:01 pm 3 min read

India last played in the Merdeka Cup back in 2001 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

The Indian football team is all set to play hosts Malaysia in the 2023 Merdeka Cup in the FIFA window in October at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The Blue Tigers were drawn against hosts Malaysia in the draw ceremony held by the Malaysia Football Federation. The Merdeka Cup is organized to celebrate Malaysian Independence Day. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian football team would want to play as many games as possible to prepare for the AFC Asian Cup. Apart from King's Cup and various other tournaments, including the Merdeka Cup, will also provide a platform for Igor Stimac to evaluate his players. While India will play Malaysia, Lebanon will take on Palestine in the other semi-finals. India may play Lebanon once again.

India's performance at the Merdeka Cup

The upcoming tournament will be India's first appearance at the Merdeka Cup since 2001. This will also be India's 18th overall appearance in this tournament. They finished runners-up in 1959 and 1964, also their best performance in Merdeka Cup. Indian legends like PK Banerjee, Tulsidas Balaram, and Chuni Goswami have all graced the Merdeka Cup with their great presence.

Once hailed as the Grand Old Lady of Asia

The Merdeka Tournament was a very prestigious competition in the past. It was regarded as the 'Grand Old Lady of Asia' and was among the most highly rated tournaments in the continent. The tournament has seen the participation of some strong nations. Teams like Ghana, the Czech Republic, and Morroco have participated here. Malaysia with 10 titles remain the most successful team.

Merdeka Cup has an emotional attachment with India: Shaji Prabhakaran

"Merdeka Cup has an emotional connection with India. Whenever India participated in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, it took the Indian flag higher. And so, when Merdeka starts again, we would like to be there and give more competitive exposure to our players. And that way our team can also grow," AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran told Sportstar.

Here are the fixtures

The 2023 Merdeka Cup is the tournament's 42nd edition and will start on October 13. The semi-finals will take place on that day, with the final and third-place clash happening on October 17. The winner of the semi-finals will progress to the final, while the losers will fight it out for the third spot. The Bukit Jalil Stadium will host all the matches.

India won their last meeting against Malaysia

The upcoming match in the Merdeka Cup will be India's 32nd fixture against Malaysia in international matches. India won the latest clash against Malaysia 3-2 which was hosted in Salt Lake Stadium in 2011. Sunil Chhetri scored twice while Jeje Lalpekhlia was also on target.

