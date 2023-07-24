Newcastle sign winger Harvey Barnes for £38m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 24, 2023 | 02:18 am 2 min read

Newcastle United have signed Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes for a fee of about £38m (Photo credit: Twitter/@harveybarnes97)

Newcastle United have signed Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes for a fee of about £38m. Barnes has signed a five-year contract with the Magpies. He becomes the club's third signing of the 2023 summer transfer window following the arrivals of forward Yankuba Minteh and club-record signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55m. Newcastle have a solid squad and are in the Champions League.

Why does this story matter?

"Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United," said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe. Barnes has become the latest player to leave Leicester, who were relegated. James Maddison joined Tottenham for £40m and Youri Tielemans pledged his alliance to Aston Villa. Barnes will hope to use his pedigree at Newcastle.

45 goals and 31 assists for Leicester

Barnes made 187 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 45 goals. As per Footystats, he also made 31 assists. Barnes, who became a prominent figure for the Foxes in 2019-20, made 146 Premier League appearances, scoring 35 goals. He also chipped in with 25 assists. His best season for the Foxes was in 2021-22. He scored 11 goals and made 13 assists.

His numbers at clubs on loan

In 2016-17, Barnes played on loan for MK Dons. In 21 games, he scored six goals and made one assist. In 2017-18, he played on loan at Barnsley, scoring five goals in 25 matches (A5). In 2018-19, he played for West Brom (G9 A7).

Breaking down his Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Barnes played 34 games, scoring 13 goals and making one assist. As per Opta, 10 of his goals came from inside the box. Barnes registered 34 shots on target and created 19 chances. He completed 534 out of 727 passes attempted (pass accuracy of 73.45%). He also made 26 tackles and completed 27 take-ons.

Barnes has won two trophies

With Leicester, he won one FA Community Shield and one FA Cup title respectively. Barnes also won the Premier League Goal of the Month award in August 2019. He was Milton Keynes Dons's Young Player of the Year in 2016-17.

