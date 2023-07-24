Ishan Kishan registers maiden Test half-century, surpasses 3,000 FC runs

Sports

Ishan Kishan registers maiden Test half-century, surpasses 3,000 FC runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 24, 2023 | 01:30 am 1 min read

Ishan Kishan registered his maiden Test half-century (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ishan Kishan registered his maiden Test half-century in India's second innings on Day 4 of the second Test versus West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. Kishan came to the crease when India were 102/2, losing openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He ended up with a 34-ball 52* as rain interrupted play in between. India declared at 181/2, setting WI a 365-run target.

Kishan leads India's charge as runs flow

After rain consumed a lot of time in the middle session, tea was taken. Once play resumed, Kishan and Shubman Gill searched for quick runs. West Indies had around seven fielders back on the fence but India found the runs. Kishan hit four fours and two sixes, striking at 152.94. India declared as he scored his fifty. Gill remained unbeaten on 29.

17th FC fifty for Kishan

Kishan, who made his debut in the previous match, has 78 runs from three innings at 78.00. He has now surpassed 3,000 First-Class runs. Kishan has 3,038 runs at an average of over 38. He slammed his 17th FC fifty.

Share this timeline