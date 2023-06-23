Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal selected in India's Test squad: Decoding his stats

Yashasvi Jaiswal selected in India's Test squad: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 23, 2023 | 04:59 pm 3 min read

Jaiswal has a FC average of 80.21 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have announced their Test and ODI squads for the upcoming West Indies series, starting on July 12. There are some surprises in the Test team but the highlight has to be Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion. The young opener was finally rewarded after delivering consistently in the domestic circuit. Notably, Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Test squad. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Jaiswal had an incredible domestic season where he scored runs for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He also turned up in the Irani Cup and finally dazzled in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals. The 21-year-old has been one of the brightest young talents in the domestic circuit and it was time his potential got rewarded.

A look at his First-Class numbers

Jaiswal has been prolific for Mumbai as an opener. He has amassed 1,845 runs in 26 innings at an impressive average of 80.21. The 21-year-old also owns a strike rate of 67.48. His tally includes nine centuries and a couple of fifties in First-Class cricket. Jaiswal's batting performances in the domestic circuit were lauded by some of the top Indian cricketers.

A splendid Irani Cup outing

Representing the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh, the youngster slammed twin tons in the Irani Cup. Jaiswal hammered 213 in the first innings while returning with 144 in the second innings. His total of 357 runs is the highest in any Irani Cup game.

A sensational IPL for Jaiswal

He continued his stellar form with a sensational 2023 IPL season for Rajasthan Royals. Having played only 14 games, Jaiswal amassed 625 runs at an average of 48.07. He slammed a ton alongside five fifties. Overall, Jaiswal finished fifth in the 2023 IPL runs tally. He also owned a stunning strike rate of 163.61 in the competition. His only ton came against Mumbai Indians.

Jaiswal broke these records in IPL 2023

Jaiswal slammed the fastest half-century in IPL history against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored the fifty in only 13 balls. He broke Shaun Marsh's 15-year IPL record of scoring the most runs in an IPL season by an uncapped player. Marsh scored 616 runs in 11 matches back in IPL 2008. Jaiswal was also the fourth-youngest player to score an IPL century.

Stand-by player in the WTC Final

Although India lost the World Test Championship final against Australia. Jaiswal was present among India's stand-by players. He replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad in that position, who was unavailable due to his marriage. Therefore it suggests that the youngster was always in the running with the selectors.

Share this timeline