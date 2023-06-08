Sports

WTC final, Day 2: Australia manage 469 despite India's comeback

WTC final, Day 2: Australia manage 469 despite India's comeback

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 08, 2023, 06:45 pm 3 min read

Shardul Thakur took two wickets for India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia racked up 469 after India elected to field in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. The Aussies dominated over two sessions on Day 1, with Steven Smith and Travis Head adding a double-century stand. Team India gained redemption in the first session on Day 2, taking four wickets. They cleaned the tail post lunch to wrap up the innings.

The summary of Australia's innings

Australia ruled the roost on Day 1 despite losing Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne early. Head and Smith then propelled Australia from 76/3 to 327/3. They added 34 more runs to Australia's overnight score before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Head. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur uprooted Cameron Green and Smith, respectively. Alex Carey smashed a pivotal 48 before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

First-ever centurion in WTC final

Head became the first-ever centurion in WTC final history on Day 1. He launched his counter-attack after Australia lost three wickets. The left-handed batter kept the scoreboard ticking, having reached the 50-run mark in the 44th over with a four. Head brought up his century off 106 balls in the final session. He finally departed on Day 2 for 163 off 174 balls.

Smith played a patient knock

Smith came to the middle after Australia lost both openers in the opening session (71/2) on Day 1. He joined forces with Head, who turned out to be the aggressor between the two. Meanwhile, Smith took his time and tired out the Indian bowlers throughout the day. The right-hander took 230 balls to reach his ton on Day 2. He managed a 268-ball 121.

Australia's fourth-highest stand vs India (any wicket)

As mentioned, Head and Smith shared a 285-run stand in the first innings. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the fourth-highest partnership for Australia against India for any wicket. A look at the top three stands: Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke (386 in 2012), Clarke and Michael Hussey (334* in 2012), Ponting and Clarke (288 in 2012).

Second-highest fourth-wicket partnership for Australia in England

Head and Smith stitched the second-highest partnership for Australia in England for the fourth wicket. Sir Donald Bradman and Bill Ponsford added 388 runs for the fourth wicket against England at Headingley in 1934.

What about the Indian bowlers?

Siraj was the pick of India's bowlers, taking four wickets. While the Indian bowlers looked tepid for the majority of Day 1, they bounced back today. Shami took two wickets but leaked over 100 runs. He conceded at over four per over. Thakur chipped in with crucial scalps of Warner and Smith. While Jadeja took a solitary wicket, Umesh Yadav returned wicketless.

50 Test wickets for Siraj

India's star pacer Siraj has completed 50 wickets in Test cricket. He took the milestone wicket after getting rid of Nathan Lyon in the final session. He became the 42nd Indian bowler to touch the 50-wicket mark in Test matches. The right-arm pacer got to the milestone in 19 matches as his average in the format is just over 32.